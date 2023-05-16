Terror funding case: SIA raids locations in Jammu, Poonch

State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu region in connection with a case related to terror funding and OGWs network, said officials.

The searches were conducted by four teams of SIA Jammu led by senior officers. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in Bhatindi and Vidhata Nagar in Jammu city and Mendhar border belt of Poonch district, officials added.

“The searches were conducted at three locations in Jammu district and one location in Poonch district, at the residences of persons suspected to be part of terror modules in assisting and financing terrorist activities,” said an officials spokesperson.

The searches were conducted by four teams of SIA Jammu led by senior officers. “During these searches various incriminating material, mobile phones, electronic gadgets having bearing on the investigation have been recovered,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON