State to get 28 new cybercrime police stations

Chandigarh: The Punjab government is all set to establish 28 new cybercrime police stations in all the police districts, including three commissionerates, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday. These stations will work under the supervision of the concerned district SSP/ Commissioner and monitored by the ADGP

Yadav said the police department had sent a proposal to strengthen its cybercrime investigation infrastructure capabilities and thanked the chief minister for clearing the same. “These police stations will serve as dedicated hubs for investigating and combating cyber offences including online financial fraud, identity theft, cyber-bullying, hacking and other online scams,” he said in a statement.

The DGP said that the police stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by highly trained personnel specialising in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation. These stations will work under the supervision of the concerned district Senior Superintendent of Police/ Commissioner of Police and monitored by the Additional Director General of Police (cybercrime), he added. Currently, only one such station is operational in the state, which was notified in 2009.

He further informed that to augment the capabilities of police, the CM has also sanctioned a fund of ₹30 crore for the upgradation of Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC) lab at State Cyber Crime Division and Cyber Crime Investigation and Technical Support Units (CI&TSUs) at district level. The addition of the latest software forensic tools would significantly enhance the capabilities of Punjab Police to deal with child sexual assault material, GPS data retrieval, iOS/Android password breaking, cloud data retrieval, drone forensics and cryptocurrency cases.