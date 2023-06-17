Commission agent, his sons held for duping 400 farmers of 200 crore in Rohtak

The special task force (STF) of Haryana police has arrested a commission agent (arhtiya) and his two sons for allegedly duping nearly 400 farmers of ₹200 crore in Rohtak’s Behlba village.

The arrested arhtiya has been identified as Suresh and his both sons, Basant and Rupesh alias Ruma of Behlba village. They were produced before a local court here which sent them to nine-day police remand.

The farmers said Suresh had been procuring their crops for the last 20 years and many farmers had sold their crops to him but did not take back money as they trusted him.

“The farmers also used to give him money on interest as he has a good reputation and business. Last year, he along with his sons fled the village and later a panchayat was called in the village. In the panchayat, more than 400 farmers came forward and accused Suresh and his sons of duping them of ₹200 crore. We had met several politicians and officers demanding his arrest and today the STF did a good job by arresting him and his both sons,” they added.

A spokesman of the STF said the accused and his sons had travelled to Indore, Nagpur and Hyderabad to evade arrest in the last one year and they were arrested from a dhaba in Delhi.

“They were planning to move to Vrindavan and spend some days there. They were taken on a nine-day remand. We will also try to recover farmers’ money from them,” the STF spokesman added.