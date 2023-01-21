Stop dumping waste or sewer connections will be snapped: Ludhiana MC to dairy units

Taking strict note of scattered dairy units dumping cow dung and dairy waste directly into the municipal corporation (MC) sewer lines, the civic body has issued a last warning to owners, directing them to stop the illegal practice within 15 days or their sewer connections would be snapped.

The units would be sealed and cattle lifted from the site, if waste is dumped into the sewer lines.

As per the MC officials, there are over 150 scattered dairy units in different parts of the city and notices have already been served to the owners in the past.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the owners were directed not to dump waste into the sewer lines and make requisite arrangements to deal with cow dung and dairy waste inside their units.

But owners are still dumping waste into the MC sewer lines. Apart from choking the MC sewer lines, cow dung also affects the machinery installed at sewage treatment plants (STP) of the MC and adds to pollution in Buddha Nullah. The owners of dairy units situated in residential areas will also have to shift their unit from the site eventually.

The matter was discussed during a meeting held recently to review the progress under the project to clean Buddha Nullah.

Apart from acting against the scattered units, steps are also being taken to tighten noose around the dairy unit owners in the two dairy clusters situated in the city, including Tajpur road dairy complex and Haibowal dairy complex. The concerned departments have also been directed to take action against dairy units which dump cow dung or waste into the nullah from outside the MC limits.