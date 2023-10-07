Stop govt benefits to those burning crop residue: Haryana pollution body

Concerned over the rising cases of farm fires in the state, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) chairperson P Raghavendra Rao on Friday advised to stop providing government scheme benefits to farmers who burn crop waste every year.

Punjab and Haryana grapple with a stubble burning problem every paddy harvest season. (HT File)

During a meeting with Kaithal district administration officials, Rao directed them to prepare a database of farmers who burn crop waste repeatedly.

“Environmental pollution is very harmful and farmers who burn crop waste against government’s directions should not be given the benefits of government schemes,” he told officials.

He said the state government has introduced several schemes for farmers for management of crop waste but still many farmers go for stubble burning.

The HSPCB chairperson also issued strict directions to ground-level officials to also take action against industrial units if they burn waste. Officials were told to explore more alternatives to make crop waste profitable for farmers.

