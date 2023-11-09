Stopped for not wearing seat belt, trio assaults Chandigarh cop

Police have booked three car occupants for assaulting a police constable after being stopped for not wearing a seat belt near fish market in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, past Monday midnight.

The accused proceeded to misbehave with the naka in-charge and when constable Sandeep intervened, they thrashed him, before fleeing in their car.

In his complaint, ASI Hushinder Singh reported that constable Sandeep was on night duty at a check post near the fish market. Around 1 am, the team stopped a Hyundai Grand i10 that was coming from Bapudham light point, as the person sitting next to the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

When constable Sandeep asked the driver to show his driving licence, he refused and started misbehaving with him while hurling abuses. The accused proceeded to misbehave with the naka in-charge and when Sandeep intervened, they thrashed him, before fleeing in their car. All three car occupants were drunk, the complainant alleged.

A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the IT Park police station.

