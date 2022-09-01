Strict action if kin attend meetings on women panchayat members’ behalf: Punjab minister

Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday instructed officials concerned to put an end to the practice of husbands/sons/relatives participating in meetings of PRIs on behalf of elected women. Dhaliwal said the divisional deputy director, panchayats, additional DCs (development), DDPOs, deputy CEOs, zila parishad, and BDPOs have been issued directions to strictly implement the government orders otherwise legal action will be taken against violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

44% Punjab farmers verified through e-KYC: Agri min

Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday participated in a videoconference held by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar where he said that 44% state farmers have been verified through e-KYC to avail benefit of PM-Kisan scheme. The Union minister has asked the states to complete the verification by September 30.

ASF: 2 SBS Nagar, Fazilka colonies declared ‘infected zone’

Two colonies of SBS Nagar and Fazilka have been notified as ‘infected zones’ after samples taken from there confirmed presence of African swine fever. Animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said restrictions have been imposed at Musapur Road Colony and Badal Colony. He said that ASF is a non-zoonotic disease and does not infect human or other livestock species.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beant Singh remembered on his death anniv

Family of late Punjab CM Beant Singh on Wednesday held a prayer meeting at his Sector-42 memorial in Chandigarh on his 27th death anniversary. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring paid tributes and other leaders remembered Beant’s great contribution in maintaining the peace and prosperity of Punjab. His second grandson and former minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said Beant Singh contributed tirelessly to restore the unity and brotherhood of the state.