“Strong message to China,” US delegation reaches Dharmshala to meet Dalai Lama

A bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives, which includes Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and House Foreign Affairs Committee chairperson Michael McCaul arrived in Dharamshala on Tuesday and will meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Wednesday. A Tibetan monk holding the US and Tibetan flags while awaiting to welcome the US delegation at the Kangra airport . (REUTERS)

The delegation is also expected to attend a felicitation ceremony by the Central Tibetan Administration on behalf

of Tibetans inside Tibet and in exile at the main temple, Dharamshala.

The visit comes after the

US Congress recently passed

the Resolve Tibet Act. It now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature, before it becomes a law.

The Tibetan leaders in Dharamshala dubbed the visit as historic and a strong message for China. On his arrival Michael McCual said the US President Joe Biden will soon sign the Act into law.

China urges Biden

not to sign Tibet Bill

China, meanwhile, on Tuesday urged Biden not to sign the Tibet policy bill, warning of “resolute measures”. It also expressed “strong concern” over the

visit of the high-level US Congress delegation, which also includes House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory W Meeks (D-NY) among others.

McCaul said, “We are very excited to see His Holiness tomorrow (June 19) to talk about many things, including the bill that just passed out of Congress that basically says that the United States of America stands with the people of Tibet.”

‘A major policy shift’

Later, while addressing the Tibetan Parliament, McCaul said the passage of the Resolve Tibet Act is a major shift in US policy towards Tibet on a road to self-determination.

In addition, to honour their dedicated support and commitment to finding solutions to the longstanding Tibet-China conflict, a throng of Tibetan residents, including young students and members of various NGOs, lined both sides of the road before the Hyatt Regency hotel to warmly greet the visiting U.S. legislators.

Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel said the US delegation’s visit sends a strong message to the Chinese government.

“We appreciate the continuous support from the USA. The recent passage of the Resolve Tibet Act further solidifies the commitment of the USA,” he said, urging for the continuous support from the USA.

The Resolve Tibet Act, first passed the House February

2023, cleared the US Senate last month before final procedural vote on June 12, enhances US support for Tibet.

Deputy speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang said the US has given a boost of morale for the Tibetans who are suffering inside and it has given hope not only to Tibetans but to everyone who is looking for justice and human rights around the world.