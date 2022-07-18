Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Students appear for NEET exam in Chandigarh

Students could be seen lined up outside centres in Chandigarh from 12.45 pm onwards for the NEET exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm and the gates closed at 1.30 pm
Candidates at examination centre after appearing NEET exam at DAV School Sector 15 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on Sunday and over 18.72 lakh students gave the exam throughout India. Various city schools also served as centres for the exam.

Students could be seen lined up outside centres from 12.45 pm onwards for the exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm and the gates closed at 1.30 pm.

Harjit Singh, who gave the exam at the Sector 22 centre, said, “Physics was completely single-step formula based, but biology and chemistry were lengthy. It was similar to last year’s exam. Another student here, Shivam Joshi said, “Biology and physics were easy, but I found chemistry to be challenging. The exam was theory based and the extra 20 minutes provided in the exam this year was a big advantage.”

Analysing the paper, Kunal Singh who runs a coaching centre in the city said, “The beauty of the paper was the presence of assertion-reasoning and theoretical statement type questions in all three subjects to test the logical and conceptual temperament of candidates.”

“No question was out of syllabus and 29 questions out of 200 were directly copied from last year’s exam. An average candidate should be able to score over 500,” he added.

