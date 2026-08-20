Students’ bodies protest seeking rollback of fee hike at HPU

Student organisations, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), held separate protest marches on the university campus and surrounded the office of the vice-chancellor, seeking immediate roll back of the fee hike at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

SFI activists clash with police personnel outside the vice-chancellor's office during a mega rally at Himachal Pradesh University, in Shimla on Wednesday. (ANI)

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The ABVP has also been observing a relay hunger strike for the past 16 days, demanding rollback of the fee hike and restoration of students’ union elections at the university and colleges. The organisation said the agitation would continue until its demands are addressed. While SFI has been holding protest marches.

The protests come amid widespread resentment among students over the university’s decision to increase various fees. Student organisations have alleged that the hike goes beyond the stated 25% increase in several categories, particularly under non-subsidised courses, examination-related charges and PhD-related fees

HPU SFI unit general secretary Mukesh Kumar described the fee increase as an attack on the university’s subsidised education structure and said students from economically weaker sections would be adversely affected.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that SFI was also demanding an inquiry by a judicial committee into the alleged appointments and removal of those found to have been recruited illegally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that SFI was also demanding an inquiry by a judicial committee into the alleged appointments and removal of those found to have been recruited illegally. {{/usCountry}}

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ABVP Himachal Pradesh state executive member Aman Aditi said the university had issued an order increasing admission and departmental fees by around 25 to 27%, while miscellaneous fee had, according to the organisation, been increased by around 100% in some cases.

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The organisation also questioned the absence of student representation in the university’s decision-making process following the discontinuation of Students’ Central Association (SCA) elections in 2013.