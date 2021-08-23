Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Students to get money in place of books in Haryana, says minister
chandigarh news

Students to get money in place of books in Haryana, says minister

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal informed the House that ₹250 per student from Classes 1 to 5 and ₹400 per student from Classes 6 to 8 will soon be transferred to the accounts of the students through the DBT system in lieu of free textbooks
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal informed the House that 250 per student from Classes 1 to 5 and 400 per student from Classes 6 to 8 will soon be transferred to the accounts of the students through the DBT system in lieu of free textbooks.

The process of verification of the bank accounts of students has been completed, he said, responding to a calling attention notice.

The education minister said that in the meeting of the high-powered purchase committee chaired by the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on June 12, it was decided that the students should be provided money instead of books.

In his notice, the Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry said lakhs of students enrolled in the government schools are waiting for books. He said the books are not easily available in the market as they were provided free of cost to the students. And if available, they are sold at a price much higher than the government has decided to pay.

