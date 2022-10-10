Studying Gandhi’s ideologies through the eyes of children

In the 75th year of the country’s independence, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) organised a show of installations in paper mâché titled ‘In the Mahatma’s Footsteps’ by artist Kanwal Pal at Kala Gram, Manimajra, paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

As an ode to the Father of the Nation, Kanwal Pal studied Gandhi’s beliefs and ideologies and how they influence young minds. He, with each installation, explores many dimensions of freedom, through the eyes of children as young as five or six.

He strives to question the idea and concept of freedom, equating the freedom of a child with that of an independent India and how they express their freedom, which is deeply connected to one’s beliefs and faith.

Kanwal Pal said, “Paper mâché requires basic materials that are easily available and can be used to create detailed contours which appeal to the eye. In the installations on display, Gandhi’s belongings are indirect representations of his beliefs and ideologies and the children depict the new age and time.”

“The works show how they have adapted and kept his flame burning with their own innocent and creative ideas. Children perceive and understand the world in their own special way, playing with things, exploring, uncovering, and discovering their value and beauty. The installations attempt to depict the thought processes of children who try to nourish themselves in an independent ambiance,” the artist added.

Dreamers become rebels if they are not free, similarly, if a child is confined within his parents’ desires, there is a feeling of helplessness and a lack of purpose in life, for freedom is a unique beauty in itself and every life on this planet craves it, he further said.

The exhibition also has on display an installation by the students of Chandigarh College of Architecture.

CATCH IT LIVE:

What: In the Mahatma’s Footsteps: Installation Display

Where: Kala Gram, Manimajra

On till: October 16

Timings: 11am to 9pm

