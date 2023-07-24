Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Sub-inspector ‘threatens’ complainant, booked

Haryana: Sub-inspector ‘threatens’ complainant, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 24, 2023 10:05 PM IST

In his complaint to the police, Dalbir of Kharkara village said he had filed a complaint against six persons pertaining to a land dispute

A sub-inspector, who was posted in Hansi’s Bass police station was booked for allegedly thrashing a complainant and mounting pressure on him to take back a complaint pertaining to land dispute.

A spokesman of Hansi police said the SI was booked for misbehaving and threatening a complainant and a departmental enquiry has been started against him.
A spokesman of Hansi police said the SI was booked for misbehaving and threatening a complainant and a departmental enquiry has been started against him.

In his complaint to the police, Dalbir of Kharkara village said he had filed a complaint against six persons pertaining to a land dispute.

“SI Karambir had called me to the police station last week and one person from opponent side was also present there. The SI mounted pressure on me to either take back complaint or compromise. When I refused, he hit me on my back and threatened to book me in a fake case, if I failed to follow his instructions,” he added.

A spokesman of Hansi police said the SI was booked for misbehaving and threatening a complainant and a departmental enquiry has been started against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out