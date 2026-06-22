Sub-inspector caught accepting 20,000 bribe in Phillaur

A sub-inspector posted at the Phillaur police station has been arrested for taking a bribe of ₹20,000 to help a drug case accused secure bail.

A sub-inspector posted at the Phillaur police station has been arrested for taking a bribe of ₹20,000 to help a drug case accused secure bail.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the accused, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Mohalla Choudhrian, Phillaur

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The complainant alleged that her son was arrested in a drug pills case and that the accused cop demanded ₹20,000 for registering a case with lesser quantity of drugs, which would help him secure bail, and to return his mobile phone.

“Under compulsion, she had already paid ₹1,000 as bribe,” the VB said.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the bureau with an audio recording of the entire conversation regarding the bribe demand.

Acting on her complaint, the VB team laid a trap and arrested the sub-inspector red-handed while accepting the bribe money in the presence of two official witnesses. The tainted currency notes were recovered from her possession.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at the VB police station in Jalandhar.

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{{^usCountry}} Just three days ago, a sub-inspector posted with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jalandhar was arrested for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh after threatening a drug case accused’s family of false implication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just three days ago, a sub-inspector posted with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Jalandhar was arrested for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh after threatening a drug case accused’s family of false implication. {{/usCountry}}

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Bribe demands can be reported directly to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line at 95012-00200. Through the WhatsApp-based helpline, citizens can also share video or audio recordings of government officials demanding bribes, following which the VB will initiate legal action.