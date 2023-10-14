Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Submit report within 2 weeks: NGT to Ludhiana MC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 15, 2023 05:56 AM IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted a two-week extension to the municipal commissioner to provide an action report regarding commercial activities in the Rakhabag park.

The NGT has further directed the commissioner MC to appear before the tribunal, either in person or virtually in next hearing.

The next hearing for this matter is scheduled for November 21.

Several years ago, the municipal corporation had entrusted the maintenance of Rakhabag to a private company. As part of this arrangement, the company had placed a statue and set up facilities such as swings and food stalls for children. Users were being charged for utilising these amenities.

Amandeep Bains, a resident of the city, had filed a complaint with the NGT, asserting that no form of commercial activity should be allowed in the green belt.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the NGT, on April 21, 2023, had ordered the then municipal commissioner to investigate the matter and submit an immediate action taken report. However, as of now, the municipal corporation has not presented any action report.

On October 13, the NGT once again summoned the municipal commissioner regarding this case, and granted the extension for the submission of the report by the corporation.

Topics
national green tribunal ngt
