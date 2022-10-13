Subroto cup finals: GMHSS-37 to clash with Dimapur school

Government Model Higher Secondary School, Sector 37, (GMHSS-37), Chandigarh, and Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS) from Dimapur, Nagaland, will clash in the finals of the prestigious Subroto Cup International Football Tournament for U-17 boys to be played at Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium on October 13.

This is the first that a school from Chandigarh has reached the finals. The GMHSS-37 team is confident of creating history by clinching the title at the most prestigious inter-school tournament in the country.

GMHSS-37 was dominant is its group stage matches, hammering Pathways School, Noida, 22 – 0; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kerala, 7 – 0 and Gurukul Kurukshetra, Haryana, 8 – 0 to storm into the quarters. There , they beat MIC EMHSS, Kerala 3 – 1 and in the semi-finals they trounced 10+2 Zila School, Jharkhand, 5 – 1, to set up a finals date.

Chandigarh forward Lemmet has already scored a whopping 20 goals in the tournament, including three hat-tricks and a double hat-trick and will be the player to watch in the finals.

“Our preparation for the finals have been great and we are hopeful that we can play in the same tempo as we have been playing. Nagaland is a good compact side and we have a solid game plan against them. Our boys will hope to emulate their team mates Mukul and Gurnaj who represented India in their successful AFC Under-17 campaign. The Subroto Cup is a great platform for these kids who hope to grow and make a career in football”, said Ankur Khanna, coach, GMHSS-37. Mukul Panwar and Gurnaj Singh Grewal are students of GMHSS-37 who are part of the Indian Under 17 team that recently qualified for the AFC U – 17 Asian Cup.

Holiday in HC today

The Punjab and Haryana high court has declared Thursday as a local holiday. A spokesman said in lieu of this, October 29 will be a working day.

28 challans issued for keeping fish, poultry in unsanitary conditions

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) inspector Dharminder Dogra issued 28 challans for various violations at Sastri nagar Fish Market on Wednesday. Dogra said 18 challans were issued for poultry animals, while 10 challans were issued for not keeping live fish in hygienic conditions. “The fish were not kept in hygienic water tanks and live fish were also being sold at some places which is not allowed. Meanwhile, chickens were also kept in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. The challans were issued under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the accused will now have to pay a fine in court”, he said.

55-year-old woman arrested with illicit liquor

A 55-year-old woman was arrested with 18 bottles of country made liquor near CRPF campus in Behlana village on Tuesday. A case under Excise Act was registered at Sector 31 police station. She was later granted bail.

Pradhuman Singh to take charge as director UT hospitality

As per orders issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, Pradhuman Singh will take the charge as UT hospitality director from October 15, in addition to his present duties as director of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking. The decision came after the UT administration relieved Tejdeep Singh Saini from the post.

BCCI tournaments: UTCA cricketers record three wins in one day

Led by Gaurav Puri and Ankit Kaushit’s innings, Chandigarh opened their winning campaign against Sikkim by 66 runs at the Syed Mushtaq Ali played in Lucknow on Wednesday. Chandigarh will play its second match on October 13 against Jharkhand. Meanwhile, in Vizag, Priyanka Guleria helped Chandigarh make a prolific comeback against Baroda which ensured a 12-run victory at the Women’s Senior T20 tournament. Team will play its next match against Mumbai on October 14. In the third victory of the day, Under-19 boys registered a brilliant six-wicket win over Manipur at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Dehradun.

