...
...
Next Story

Substandard road work: VB books Mansa civic officials, contractor over 2.62-lakh loss

According to a VB spokesperson, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint by a resident of Ward 5, New Kachehri Road, Mansa

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 07:41:30 IST
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/Bathinda
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a criminal case against a road construction contractor and concerned officials of the Mansa municipal council for allegedly causing a 2.62-lakh loss to the state exchequer by using substandard construction material and inflated payments.

The VB alleged that instead of executing the work along the entire stretch covered under the tender, the contractor constructed only a portion of the road from Gagowal-wali Gali towards Chhoti Mansa. (HT File Photo/for representation only)
The VB alleged that instead of executing the work along the entire stretch covered under the tender, the contractor constructed only a portion of the road from Gagowal-wali Gali towards Chhoti Mansa. (HT File Photo/for representation only)

According to a VB spokesperson, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint by a resident of Ward 5, New Kachehri Road, Mansa. The civic body awarded a contract for repairing a road from Gagowal-wali Gali on New Kachehri Road to the municipal boundary at Mansa Khurd.

The VB alleged that instead of executing the work along the entire stretch covered under the tender, the contractor constructed only a portion of the road from Gagowal-wali Gali towards Chhoti Mansa.

A physical inspection ordered by the Mansa deputy commissioner found deficiencies in the work. Laboratory tests of samples collected during the inspection also reportedly showed that the material used did not meet the prescribed compressive-strength standards, the VB said.

The VB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at its Bathinda police station against the contractor and concerned officials. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.

 
prevention of corruption act
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Substandard road work: VB books Mansa civic officials, contractor over ₹2.62-lakh loss
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks