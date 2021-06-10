Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Succumbing corona warriors’ kin to get 20L compensation in Haryana
chandigarh news

Succumbing corona warriors’ kin to get 20L compensation in Haryana

Forty people succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 8,829 and fatality rate to 1.16%.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Of the 40 fatalities, five people died in Hisar, four in Panipat, three patients each died in five districts, one fatality each was recorded in six districts and two patients each lost the battle to the contagion in five districts. (Manoj Dhaka /HT)

The Haryana government will grant 20 lakh compassionate financial assistance to family members of state government employees who succumb to the infection while on Covid duty.

The directions issued on June 8 state, “In case of death of an employee (regular or ad hoc, temporary, work charged, daily wages, honorarium based, guest teacher, engaged under outsourcing policy) while on active Covid duty, especially related to management of Covid or maintenance of essential services, the eligible family member(s) will be paid special compassionate financial assistance of 20 lakh.”

528 new virus cases, 40 deaths in Haryana

Forty people succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 8,829 and fatality rate to 1.16%.

As many as 528 new cases were detected across 21 districts. The recovery rate stood at 97.92% after 940 patients recuperated. A total 34,997 samples were collected, as per the health bulletin.

Of the 40 fatalities, five people died in Hisar, four in Panipat, three patients each died in five districts, one fatality each was recorded in six districts and two patients each lost the battle to the contagion in five districts.

Gurugram and Faridabad recorded 27 new cases each, Sonepat 10, Hisar 37, Ambala 28, Karnal 30, Panipat 11, Rohtak 8, Rewari 14, Panchkula 26, Kurukshetra 31, Yamunanagar 58, Sirsa 69, Mahendergarh and Bhiwani 8 each, Jhajjar 23, Palwal 37, Fatehabad 29, Kaithal and Jind 23 each, and Charkhi Dadri one.

Four patients succumb to black fungus in Karnal, 12 new cases (Embedded story)

Karnal Four coronavirus patients, who had contracted the black fungus infection, succumbed in Karnal on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the fungal disease to 35.

Officials from the health department said 12 new cases of mucormycosis had been been reported at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) on Wednesday, taking the number of black fungus cases at the dedicated hospital to 129.

KCGMCH director Dr Jagdish Dureja said the hospital had increased the number of beds allotted for treatment of black fungus patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP