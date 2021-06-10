Succumbing corona warriors’ kin to get 20L compensation in Haryana

The Haryana government will grant ₹20 lakh compassionate financial assistance to family members of state government employees who succumb to the infection while on Covid duty.

The directions issued on June 8 state, “In case of death of an employee (regular or ad hoc, temporary, work charged, daily wages, honorarium based, guest teacher, engaged under outsourcing policy) while on active Covid duty, especially related to management of Covid or maintenance of essential services, the eligible family member(s) will be paid special compassionate financial assistance of ₹20 lakh.”

528 new virus cases, 40 deaths in Haryana

Forty people succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 8,829 and fatality rate to 1.16%.

As many as 528 new cases were detected across 21 districts. The recovery rate stood at 97.92% after 940 patients recuperated. A total 34,997 samples were collected, as per the health bulletin.

Of the 40 fatalities, five people died in Hisar, four in Panipat, three patients each died in five districts, one fatality each was recorded in six districts and two patients each lost the battle to the contagion in five districts.

Gurugram and Faridabad recorded 27 new cases each, Sonepat 10, Hisar 37, Ambala 28, Karnal 30, Panipat 11, Rohtak 8, Rewari 14, Panchkula 26, Kurukshetra 31, Yamunanagar 58, Sirsa 69, Mahendergarh and Bhiwani 8 each, Jhajjar 23, Palwal 37, Fatehabad 29, Kaithal and Jind 23 each, and Charkhi Dadri one.

Four patients succumb to black fungus in Karnal, 12 new cases (Embedded story)

Karnal Four coronavirus patients, who had contracted the black fungus infection, succumbed in Karnal on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the fungal disease to 35.

Officials from the health department said 12 new cases of mucormycosis had been been reported at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) on Wednesday, taking the number of black fungus cases at the dedicated hospital to 129.

KCGMCH director Dr Jagdish Dureja said the hospital had increased the number of beds allotted for treatment of black fungus patients.