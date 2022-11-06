Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sudhir Suri murder: Mohali police review security cover of Shiv Sena leaders

Sudhir Suri murder: Mohali police review security cover of Shiv Sena leaders

Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:58 AM IST

Action comes a day after the broad daylight murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri outside a temple in Amritsar

Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni on Saturday ordered prompt review of the security provided to around 150 protectees here, including three Shiv Sena leaders. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A day after the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni on Saturday ordered prompt review of the security provided to around 150 protectees here, including three Shiv Sena leaders.

Suri was shot dead in broad daylight outside Gopal Mandir in Kashmir Avenue, Amritsar.

According to senior police officials, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officers (SHOs) concerned have been asked to check and ensure the security of proctectees residing in their area. “There are around 150 such people who have been provided security cover, including retired officers, besides other VVIP and VIPs. We have also reviewed the security of Shiv Sena leaders here,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, after Nishant Sharma, a city-based Shiv Sena leader, claimed that he received multiple threat calls from international numbers on Saturday, several police officials visited his house. SSP Soni said security of all protectees was being reviewed and all security measures will be ensured.

