Suicide bid case: Sangrur villagers protest, seek withdrawal of FIR against sarpanch

Residents of Namol village staged a protest outside the police lines in Sangrur on Tuesday demanding the cancellation of the first information report (FIR) registered against the village sarpanch. The case was filed after a resident attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the Sangrur administrative complex on Sunday while alleging that the sarpanch and his associates had threatened him for posting videos about the “drug menace in his area.”

Happy Singh, a villager, said that they came to protest against the FIR registered against the sarpanch. (HT)

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Happy Singh, a villager, said that they came to protest against the FIR registered against the sarpanch.

He claimed that the entire village knows the victim has been selling drugs for the past 18 years. He said the police have also revealed that the victim has FIRs registered against him.

“If such actions are taken, no one will dare to speak against drugs. If such people continue to threaten members, the sarpanch, and others, no one would dare to speak up,” he added.

Satgur Singh, another villager, said, “We came to demand the cancellation of the FIR registered against the sarpanch.”

Police on Monday said that acting on the complaint and medico-legal report (MLR) of victim’s wife regarding an alleged assault and vandalism, the Sangrur police carried out spot verification and registered FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4), 331(6), 190 and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Cheema against the sarpanch, Sukhbir Singh, Sabar Mistri, Aman Singh, Mukarti Singh and others on September 20.

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{{^usCountry}} Sangrur senior superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal stated on Monday that the victim has already been convicted in four of the nine cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sangrur senior superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal stated on Monday that the victim has already been convicted in four of the nine cases. {{/usCountry}}

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