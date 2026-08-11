Sukhbir: Apprised PM of ‘malgovernance’ in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Monday said that his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aimed at highlighting the rampant “malgovernance and the deteriorating law and order situation” in Punjab. He ducked media queries regarding the speculation that his party was realigning with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal addressing students at a protest against the Punjab government organised by SOI in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

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Sukhbir, who was in Bathinda to address activists of the Student Organisation of India (SOI) during their dharna at Government Rajindra College, told reporters that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had “failed” on all fronts. “During my meeting with the PM, I urged the Centre to find ways to save the state. During the AAP regime, 10 papers were leaked but no political or administrative heads were held accountable.The political dispensation of Punjab is looting the state. The law and order situation is in a shambles,” said Sukhbir.

Sukhbir supported SOI’s demand for the resignation of state education minister Harjot Bains and health minister Balbir Singh.

Challenges Kejriwal for debate

Challenging AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for an open debate on “more than 10 paper leaks and recruitment scams” affecting 10 lakh students in Punjab, Sukhbir asked him to explain why not even a single head had rolled. “Kejriwal sheds crocodile tears for the students of Delhi and even sits on dharna there, but he is ignoring the students of Punjab,” Sukhbir said. “Are they not your children?” he asked.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Sukhbir, more than half of the 60,000 jobs given under the AAP government went to outsiders. “Among the 68 veterinary inspectors recruited, 24 were from Haryana and 12 from Rajasthan. To fill 2,100 posts of linemen, 600 candidates were recruited from Haryana and 100 from Rajasthan. In the case of the Health Systems Corporation, 60% posts have gone to outsiders,” he said, while assuring that the SAD, after winning the 2027 assembly elections, would ensure 100% jobs for Punjabis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sukhbir, more than half of the 60,000 jobs given under the AAP government went to outsiders. “Among the 68 veterinary inspectors recruited, 24 were from Haryana and 12 from Rajasthan. To fill 2,100 posts of linemen, 600 candidates were recruited from Haryana and 100 from Rajasthan. In the case of the Health Systems Corporation, 60% posts have gone to outsiders,” he said, while assuring that the SAD, after winning the 2027 assembly elections, would ensure 100% jobs for Punjabis. {{/usCountry}}

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New education law

Laying out his blueprint for the youth, Sukhbir said the education law would be changed to reserve 50% seats in private universities for poor Punjabi students. He said the government would bear 50% of the fee.

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SAD rallies from August 15

Political rallies will begin from August 15, starting from Issru in Khanna, party’s vice president Daljit Singh Cheema stated on X. The party has planned 15 rallies until September 27 before the start of the paddy harvest on October 1, which will conclude in the Majitha constituency. Among them will be three annual conferences — Issru (August 15); Longowal village (August 20), in memory of Harchand Singh Longowal; and Baba Bakala (August 28), on the occasion of Rakhar Punia.

In May, the party had organised rallies in 40 constituencies.