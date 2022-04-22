Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the state’s sentence review board (SRB) about the special remission granted by the Centre to Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar for his release from the prison.

Bhullar is currently serving life sentence in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

The SAD president, in his letter to Delhi CM, said that it is a matter of concern that the SRB had rejected the proposal for Bhullar’s release even as Kejriwal had declared during Punjab polls that the board has been told to reconsider its earlier decision of blocking the release.

“The fact that the opposite occurred during the SRB meeting on March 3 raises questions on the commitment made by you in the matter,” Sukhbir wrote.

The SAD president also brought it to the notice of the Delhi CM that Bhullar’s release was being blocked even though Centre’s direction to give special remission to prisoners is binding on the state government. He appealed to the CM to personally intervene in the matter.

