Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release
chandigarh news

Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal it is a matter of concern that the sentence review board had rejected the proposal for Bhullar’s release even Centre has granted the special remission; also points out Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal promised his release during Punjab elections
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on 1993 Delhi blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar ’s release. (HT File)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the state’s sentence review board (SRB) about the special remission granted by the Centre to Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar for his release from the prison.

Bhullar is currently serving life sentence in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

The SAD president, in his letter to Delhi CM, said that it is a matter of concern that the SRB had rejected the proposal for Bhullar’s release even as Kejriwal had declared during Punjab polls that the board has been told to reconsider its earlier decision of blocking the release.

“The fact that the opposite occurred during the SRB meeting on March 3 raises questions on the commitment made by you in the matter,” Sukhbir wrote.

The SAD president also brought it to the notice of the Delhi CM that Bhullar’s release was being blocked even though Centre’s direction to give special remission to prisoners is binding on the state government. He appealed to the CM to personally intervene in the matter.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP