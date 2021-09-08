Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir Badal appears before Hoshiarpur court in SAD constitution forgery case
chandigarh news

Sukhbir Badal appears before Hoshiarpur court in SAD constitution forgery case

Furnishes bail bond of ₹1 lakh as mandated by the sessions court that had ordered him to surrender before the trial court on or before September 13
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal being escorted to the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before the additional chief judicial magistrate in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday to seek bail in the alleged party constitution forgery case filed by social activist Balwant Singh Khera.

He furnished a bail bond of 1 lakh as mandated by the sessions court that had ordered him to surrender before the trial court on or before September 13.

Also read: Punjab elections: Shekhawat is BJP affairs in-charge amid farm backlash

A few days ago, the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed the plea of Sukhbir, his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema in the case filed against them in 2019 under Sections 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code, for stay of trial, after which Sukhbir had moved an application for interim bail.

Khera has alleged in the petition that the SAD possessed two constitutions – one that is submitted with the Gurdwara Election Commission and the other with the Election Commission of India (ECI). He has accused the SAD of giving a false undertaking to the ECI to get recognition as a secular political party.

Sukhbir was accompanied by Cheema, who is already on bail in the case but had been directed by the court to appear personally.

SAD district (urban) president Jatinder Singh Lally Bajwa furnished the surety bond of 1 lakh on behalf of Sukhbir.

