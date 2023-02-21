Sukhbir Badal flays Union minister for ‘misleading’ people on Sikh prisoners

Countering Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over release of Sikh prisoners, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asserted that the BJP leaders are misleading people of Punjab on this issue.

On his visit to Nakodar on Tuesday, Sukhbir alleged Shekhawat of issuing false statements related to release of six Sikh prisoners.

During his visit to Jalandhar on Monday, Shekhawat had claimed that neither Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandakh Committee (SGPC) nor SAD had submitted any list with the Union government related to names of Sikh prisoners.

“Shekhawat should know that a list of 22 Sikh detainees was submitted to the Prime Minister as well as the Union home minister. We have been consistently pursuing the case for release of these prisoners,” Sukhbir said.

He added that instead of spreading lies, Union minister Shekhawat should clear the status on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition as his death sentence was commuted by the Centre in 2019.

“Despite the notification issued on the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak, the execution of the same was still pending,” Sukhbir said.

He said if the Tamil Nadu government can recommend the release of convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, why the same cannot be done by the Centre, Delhi and others to facilitate the release of the Sikh prisoners. Badal said that state’s law and order situation has “completely collapsed.”“The state is run by gangsters due to which the industry is running away. No new investment is coming. People are reeling under the reign of terror, he said.