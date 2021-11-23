Sukhbir Badal slams Punjab CM Channi, calls him ‘biggest mafia’, ‘illegal coloniser’

Terming Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s proclaimed war on the mafia raj a sham, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that he himself was the “biggest mafia” in the state besides being an illegal coloniser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a rally in favour of party candidate Sohan Singh Thandal in Chabbewal on Tuesday, Sukhbir accused the CM of befooling the people of Punjab with his “lies and ‘fake promises”.

“With tainted ministers like Rana Gurjit Singh in his cabinet, how can he check corrupt practices?” he questioned. The SAD leader said that the Congress could not escape the blame of wrongdoings by simply changing the chief minister and as to why Channi remained silent on key issues when he was a minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government.

Once the elections are over, Channi will not be seen anywhere, he claimed.

Sukhbir also came down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for making big announcements for people of Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Let him first implement these schemes in Delhi and only then we will believe him. He is a liar of all times,” he said. Cautioning people against making wrong choices, he said that SAD was the only local party which was not remote-controlled from Delhi.

“The Akali Dal is your foundation. If you weaken your base, you are bound to suffer,” he told the gathering, exhorting them to vote for his party.

Later, he said there was no significance of the possible alliance of Amarinder Singh’s Lok Congress Party, the BJP and the Sanyukt Akali Dal.

“You can add as many ciphers as you like but the net result is bound to be zero,” he quipped.

He said the SAD-BSP alliance was going to stay for a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}