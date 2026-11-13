Sukhbir meets Kataria, seeks CBI probe into PPSC recruitment

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday led a party delegation to submit a memorandum to Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Punjab civil services recruitment by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The party also sought a stay on the recruitment process. The SAD president, who accompanied affected candidates, listed irregularities in the examination. (HT)

The SAD president, who accompanied affected candidates, listed irregularities in the examination. Addressing the media outside Lok Bhawan, Chandigarh, Sukhbir said, “In case the examination is not cancelled, the upcoming government led by SAD after the 2027 polls will hold a probe and also ensure a re-examination besides punishing those responsible for the scam.”

He questioned why the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was not helping the affected students who had even approached their leaders. “It is clear the CJP is mixed up with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress,” he added. Sukhbir also questioned the selection of the wards of government functionaries. “These names have been dug out by the party, which the PPSC tried to keep under wraps by not disclosing the names of the selected candidates,” he said, adding that the governor assured them he would look into the case.

The memorandum adds that there was no scrutiny of application forms and the eligibility scrutiny of Punjabi knowledge, along with submission of the Class X certificate, was also ignored. The memorandum also adds that some individuals who were marked absent in official logs had been declared successful in the mains examination.

Punjab Yatra postponed

The SAD has postponed “Punjab Yatra” scheduled to begin on November 15 for an indefinite period. The party had planned roadshow across the assembly constituencies in the run up to state assembly polls. According to the party vice-president, the bhog and antim ardas of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has been fixed the same day at Talwandi Sabo, the place where the yatra was to take off. Party insiders said a fresh schedule will be announced soon.

Nathowal to join SAD

On Friday, the SAD president will reach Raikot to formally induct Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal a retired government official, into the party. Nathowal has taken premature retirement from the public relations department of the Punjab government and is tipped to be a SAD candidate from Raikot.