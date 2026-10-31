Sukhbir promises power at 5, speedy clearances for Punjab industry

Exuding confidence that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will come to power in Punjab after next year’s assembly elections, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the “next SAD government” would provide power to the industrial sector at ₹5 per unit, besides facilitating speedy clearances for the stakeholders.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal interacting with party workers and supporters during a public meeting in Patiala. (PTI)

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Sukhbir also appealed to the trade and industry to compare the previous 10-year tenure of the SAD-led government with the last 10 years of the Congress and AAP governments, before choosing the next chief minister of Punjab.

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The SAD chief also said that a new department – “Build Punjab” – would be created to provide time-bound clearances to builders and give top priority to setting up new IT and artificial intelligence facilities in the state.

Industry became unviable in Punjab due to high power rates of ₹10-12 per unit, Sukhbir said.

“Besides bringing down the rates, the next SAD government would allow industrialists to install their own solar power plants, which would bring down their power rates to ₹1.5 per unit.

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{{^usCountry}} “Just like the Invest Punjab department set up by the previous SAD government to ensure time-bound clearances for new investments, Build Punjab would grant speedy clearances to builders within one month,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just like the Invest Punjab department set up by the previous SAD government to ensure time-bound clearances for new investments, Build Punjab would grant speedy clearances to builders within one month,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhbir also said that change of land use (CLU) charges would be reduced and the entire process of obtaining CLU would be made transparent.

The SAD would also announce a one-time settlement scheme for all irregular colonies, he added.