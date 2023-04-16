Bhagwant Mann govt doing compensation disbursal drama, says SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday slammed the state government for not providing compensation to all farmers, who have faced major financial loss due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm in March.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal with party candidate Sukhwinder Sukhi addresses a press conference ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat bypoll, in Jalandhar, Saturday. (HT Photo)

On the sidelines of the inauguration of the party office of SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, Sukhbir said chief minister Bhagwant Mann had betrayed the farming community by denying compensation to lakhs of farmers whose wheat crop had been damaged by inclement weather even as he sought to take cheap publicity by distributing cheques to only 127 farmers.

“This government has denied compensation to farmers twice earlier for losses suffered due to inclement weather and pest attacks while rearing their paddy and cotton crops. The CM is doing a drama of compensation by clicking pictures with a few farmers even as lakhs await compensation,” Sukhbir said.

Meanwhile, the SAD president came down heavily on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that he alone was honest after being called for questioning by the CBI in the Delhi excise scam.

“Kejriwal had not only looted money in connivance with liquor contractors in Delhi but had also handed over the entire liquor trade to the same contractors in Punjab. The loot in Punjab, which will be to the tune of ₹700 crore, is much bigger than the Delhi excise scam and should be probed on the Delhi pattern by the CBI”, he added.

Sukhbir also targeted former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for shedding crocodile tears after being hauled up for corruption and stating that he did not have any land in his name. “Such stunts would not help Channi or the Congress party. His government indulged in record corruption during his three-month stint as chief minister,” Sukhbir said.