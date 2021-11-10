Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sukhdev’s kin demand approach road to martyr’s ancestral house

Relatives of martyr Sukhdev Thapar and members of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have announced that they will go on a hunger strike outside the residence of chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi, if the process to acquire land for a direct approach road to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla from Chaura Bazar is not completed in 15 days
The members of the trust stated that over three years have elapsed since former CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced 1 crore for beautification of Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral house and the direct approach. (HT file)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:42 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Relatives of martyr Sukhdev Thapar and members of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have announced that they will go on a hunger strike outside the residence of chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi, if the process to acquire land for a direct approach road to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla from Chaura Bazar is not completed in 15 days.

The members of the trust stated that over three years have elapsed since former CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced 1 crore for beautification of the house for the direct approach. Around 90% of the official work has been completed, but the authorities are delaying the process of acquiring around 40 yards of land, which is becoming a hurdle.

President of the trust and Sukhdev’s relative Ashok Thapar stated that the administration and the municipal corporation (MC) have been delaying the process to acquire the land, even after the local bodies department had directed them to do so in the past. “We have been making rounds of government offices, but the officials are not paying heed to the issue and the project is being delayed even when most of the paperwork has already been completed,” said Ashok.

The trust’s secretary Tribhuvan Thapar said, “The MC has also failed to remove the encroachments around the house of the martyr, which is disrespectful. A team had visited the area to remove encroachments in November 2019, but did not take any action. Many of the residents are not able to reach the house as people have to move through narrow streets at present.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “The work has been delegated to additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal to complete the formalities for providing a direct approach to the ancestral house and beautification of the surroundings. I had also conducted a meeting with the members of the trust in the past. I will check the status and directions will be issued to expedite the process.”

