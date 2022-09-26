Sukhna floodgates opened after water-level nears danger mark

A day after the city recorded 120.6 mm rainfall, making it the wettest September day since 2010, the flood gates at Sukhna Lake had to be opened after the water-level reached the danger mark (1,163 feet) on Sunday.

It continued to pour throughout the night and on Sunday morning, with the city clocking 21.1mm of rainfall. The rainfall necessitated opening of the Sukhna Lake floodgates for the fourth time. Earlier, the floodgates had to be opened twice in July and once in August. Officials said one of the three floodgates was opened around 3:45 pm and remained open till the filing of this report. Rain also wrecked damage across the city.

Rain also caused the stretch between Sectors 33 and 45 to cave in. The road caved in two places – the cycle docking station near the Sector 45 masjid and near the Sector 33/45 light point.

As per social activist Kusum Ghai, the road had caved-in in the morning itself. “We calling the cops to set up barricades around the cave-ins ar around 1pm, but they only came around 5 pm. Meanwhile, residents stood near the cave-ins and warned motorists not to drive close to them. The cave-in was really big and the drain pipe under it made it all the more dangerous.”

With gusty winds blowing at a velocity of up to 40km/hr around 37 trees fell in the city, as per the municipal corporation. A tree fell down in Sector 20 damaging a power line, which led to power outages in the area and three trees fell down in Sector 16 and Sector 11. No injuries were reported.

Rain likely to reduce from today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that precipitation will reduce from September 26. The city has received 154.8 mm rain over the last three days, exceeding the average rainfall for September (145.2 mm).

India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, director Manmohan Singh, the weather will start clearing up from Monday. “Due to the confluence of the low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal and an active western disturbance over the region, we are recording continuous rainfall like this. From Monday, the weather will start clearing up and it is expected that by Monday afternoon the rain will stop,” he said.

So far, September has witnessed 215.9 mm rain, the highest since 2018 as per IMD when 319.4 mm rain was recorded. This monsoon season, 898.2 mm rain has been recorded till now, which makes the monsoon 6.2% in excess of the 845.7 mm normal value for the season, which stretches from June to September.

The maximum temperature continued to stay low, going up from 25.8°C on Saturday to 25.9°C on Sunday. As per Singh, this is the lowest for the month of September since 2018, when maximum temperature had gone down to 23°C. The minimum temperature went down from 23.8°C on Saturday to 22.8°C on Sunday, the lowest since 2020 for a September day, when it had gone down to 20.6°C on September 28. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 31°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C.

Power disrupted in Mohali due to rain

Mohali: Most areas in Mohali suffered power outages, with the blackouts extending for nearly eight to 12 hours.

The worst affected areas included Aerocity, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Balongi and areas of Phase-5, 4, 6, parts of the industrial area, and Sectors 69 to 113. Balongi and Aerocity area witnessed a day-long cut.

A PSPCL officer said, “The tripping of grids at regular intervals was the main cause of power failure. At some places, the trees fell on the power lines, disrupting the power supply.”

Atul Sharma, a resident of Balongi said, the power went off at 2 am on Saturday and still had not been restored at the time of filling of the report.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the national highway in Zirkapur due to the rain.Serpentine queues were seen at the Patiala crossing in Zirakpur where many vehicles broke down due to a water-logged road. Many trees were uprooted in Mohali district, which blocked the roads. A tree fell on a car in Sector 68. The car belonged to Dr Gurinder Singh. Another car was damaged in phase-1. Most of the manholes in the market area Sector 90-91 were found choked. The area is maintained by Janta Land Private Limited (JLPL)and owned by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh. “One of the residents of sector 90 said, despite tall claims and charging hefty maintenance charges, the sewer and rain water harvesting lines are not in order resulting in accumulation of water on roadsides and seepage of water in the basement,” he said.

