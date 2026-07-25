Sukhu launches thematic garden project in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched “Thematic Garden Project” to be established at Durgesh Aranya International Zoo, Dehra in Kangra district and released ₹4 crore for its implementation through the Himachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (HPSBB) to the chief wildlife warden, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Sukhu said that biodiversity conservation forms the cornerstone of the state government’s vision for sustainable development. (HT File)

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The CM said that the project reflects the state government’s commitment to conserve Himachal Pradesh’s rich biodiversity while promoting environmental education, scientific research and sustainable eco-tourism.

Spread over 22,247 square metres (about 5.5 acres), the thematic garden has been designed as a unique ecological destination that will provide visitors with an immersive experience of the state’s diverse flora and natural heritage.

He said the project envisages a Ficarium showcasing various species of the genus Ficus and highlighting their ecological, cultural and conservation significance, an arboretum featuring indigenous and exotic tree species to promote conservation, education and scientific learning along with a watch tower offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, and a bamboosetum displaying diverse bamboo species of ecological and economic importance while demonstrating the sustainability and versatility of bamboo.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhu said that biodiversity conservation forms the cornerstone of the state government’s vision for sustainable development. He said that the thematic garden would emerge as an important centre for conservation awareness, environmental interpretation, experiential learning and scientific research, besides creating new opportunities for nature-based tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhu said that biodiversity conservation forms the cornerstone of the state government’s vision for sustainable development. He said that the thematic garden would emerge as an important centre for conservation awareness, environmental interpretation, experiential learning and scientific research, besides creating new opportunities for nature-based tourism. {{/usCountry}}

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