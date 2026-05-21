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Sukhu meets Ravi Shankar, discusses natural farming, stray cattle welfare

The CM and Ravi Shankar held detailed discussions on promoting natural farming and ensuring the protection and welfare of stray cattle in Himachal

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bengaluru on Wednesday and sought his blessings during a visit to the ashram. The CM also interacted with people from Himachal Pradesh working at the ashram, enquired about their wellbeing and participated in “gau seva”.

Himachal Pradesh CMSukhvinder Singh Sukhu and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Art of Living ashram, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)

On the occasion, the CM and Ravi Shankar held detailed discussions on promoting natural farming and ensuring the protection and welfare of stray cattle in Himachal.

Sukhu said that the state government is actively encouraging farmers across the state to adopt natural farming practices. He said the government is providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops grown through natural farming methods, which is benefiting both farmers and consumers by ensuring better returns and promoting chemical-free produce.

The CM said that under the Gopal Yojana the state government has increased financial assistance for stray cattle housed in private cow shelters from 700 to 1,200 per cattle per month. He said that several new measures for the rehabilitation and welfare of stray cattle have also been included in the State Budget 2026-27.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhu meets Ravi Shankar, discusses natural farming, stray cattle welfare
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sukhu meets Ravi Shankar, discusses natural farming, stray cattle welfare
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