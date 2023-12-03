Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhu opens 287-crore development projects in Una

Sukhu opens 287-crore development projects in Una

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 03, 2023 08:16 AM IST

The projects include a ₹2.03-crore drinking water scheme for Jankaur, ₹1.71-crore drinking water scheme for Kuthar Kalan, and a ₹2.02-crore one for Nangdan

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 developmental projects worth 287.68 crore for Una district.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates a development project in Una on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The projects include a 2.03-crore drinking water scheme for Jankaur, 1.71-crore drinking water scheme for Kuthar Kalan, and a 2.02-crore one for Nangdan.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A 1.01-crore lift irrigation scheme in Khanpur, 62 lakh veterinary hospital building at Santoshgarh, 2.37-crore tehsil building at Ghanari, 1.66-crore bridge on Mawa Scindhia Khad and a 1.33-crore mini service building constructed in industrial area of Gagret were also among the projects.

He laid foundation stone of 220-crore solar power plant of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at Pekhubela. A target has been set to complete the construction work of this 32 MW solar power plant by January, 2024, the CM said.

This solar power project will generate an annual income of 27.71 crore and will be capable of producing electricity for the next 25 years, he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister sukhvinder singh sukhu himachal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP