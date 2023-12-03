Sukhu opens 287-crore development projects in Una

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 developmental projects worth ₹287.68 crore for Una district.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates a development project in Una on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The projects include a ₹2.03-crore drinking water scheme for Jankaur, ₹1.71-crore drinking water scheme for Kuthar Kalan, and a ₹2.02-crore one for Nangdan.

A ₹1.01-crore lift irrigation scheme in Khanpur, ₹62 lakh veterinary hospital building at Santoshgarh, ₹ 2.37-crore tehsil building at Ghanari, ₹1.66-crore bridge on Mawa Scindhia Khad and a ₹1.33-crore mini service building constructed in industrial area of Gagret were also among the projects.

He laid foundation stone of ₹220-crore solar power plant of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at Pekhubela. A target has been set to complete the construction work of this 32 MW solar power plant by January, 2024, the CM said.

This solar power project will generate an annual income of ₹ 27.71 crore and will be capable of producing electricity for the next 25 years, he further added.

