Sukhu’s return to Shimla delayed due to bad weather

After being discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s return to Shimla has been delayed due to bad weather conditions in both the cities. He is now expected to arrive on Saturday (November 11), CM’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan said on Friday.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Emphasising that the CM is in good health, Chauhan said that his arrival was delayed as his helicopter could not take off due to bad weather.

Chauhan said that Sukhu was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) five days ago and was in a private ward. Sukhu was hospitalised in at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla on October 26 and diagnosed with a stomach infection . He then flew to Delhi for a second opinion on October 27.

IGMC administration had deputed a six-member team of doctors to monitor the CM’s health.

Shimla is experiencing intermittent moderate rains accompanied by strong winds. Dark convective clouds overcast the city and a fog engulfed the region, reducing visibility to a few metres and disrupting traffic.

