Summer camps help Ludhiana government school students explore their creative side

With the aim to explore the creative talent of the students, government schools across the district organised summer camps during the ongoing summer vacation.

Officials said over 100 students in each school voluntarily participated in the camps, where they are being assisted in developing their creative skills.

Speaking about the initiative, district education officer (DEO, secondary) Jaswinder Kaur said, “Aim of the department is to make the education activity based and absorbing for the students. Such summer camps groom their personality and improve their health.”

A nine-day summer camp at Government Senior Secondary School, Doraha, concluded on Sunday, with more than hundred students participating in various sporting activities including powerlifting, football, badminton and self-defence sessions. School officials said around 15 female students participated in powerlifting training.

A teacher at the school, meanwhile, said the students should not be glued in front of their television screens or mobile screens during the summer vacations, but rather indulge in physical activities and pick up one sport or the other.

Students at the government school in Rajowal participated in calligraphy, while those at the school in Daad took up art and craft activities. Craft making, sports, yoga, calligraphy and cooking classes were the highlights of summer camp at several of the city’s other government schools as well.

Messages promoting a green and clean environment dominated the summer camps as almost every government school celebrated World Environment Day, with students and teachers holding tree plantation drives on the school campuses.

Principal at government school, Davinder Singh Chhina, said the summer camps helped in inculcating qualities such as creativity, cultural awareness, sporting skills amongst students. He appreciated the teachers for voluntarily and actively organising these summer camps for students across the city.

Another government school principal, Baldev Singh Sarabha, meanwhile, said the students received an opportunity to learn about the history of the great Indian revolutionary Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and other legends.