Summer vacations for Chandigarh govt schools extended
Taking note of teachers’ concern about the scorching heat conditions in the city, the UT education department has extended the summer vacations at government schools.
“Earlier summer vacations were to start on May 30, but now they will begin on May 23 and continue till June 30,” said Palika Arora, director, school education (DSE), Chandigarh.
According to the orders issued by UT education secretary Purva Garg, students will be allowed 39 days of summer vacation. But teachers will have to return to work on June 29.
Thereafter, the second Saturday of every month will be a holiday, and two local holidays for Raksha Bandhan and Karwa Chauth will also be given.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Chandigarh government teachers had met Garg on Thursday with the request to extend the summer vacations in view of the blistering weather conditions.
On May 4, the UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union had written to Arora to change the working hours of schools as done in Punjab and Haryana.
The Union ministry of education had also recently issued guidelines regarding precautions to be observed by schools to combat the heatwave in which it was suggested that school timings be modified and the number of hours per day be reduced. Sports activities and other outdoor activities, which expose children to sunlight, must also be scheduled in early morning.
Meanwhile, due to delayed CBSE exams, which will conclude on May 24 for Class 10 and on June 15 for Class 12, private schools in the city have planned their summer vacations only after mid-June. At government schools, while no classes will be held in view of the vacations, exams will continue as per schedule.
-
Chandigarh man held with 540 gm heroin
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 540 gm heroin near Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Thursday night. Kumar was previously also caught with heroin in the forest area of Sector 43 in September 2021. In another case, the crime branch of Panchkula police nabbed a 23-year-old man for possessing 8.5 gm heroin in Sector 23 on Thursday evening.
-
Mohali shops not displaying expiry date on sweet boxes to be challaned
Come June 1, sweet shops not displaying the “best before date” on boxes and containers carrying sweets will face challans. District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar said for the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had made the “best before date” mandatory on all non-packaged or loose sweets available at sweet shops from October 1, 2020.
-
Mohali: Charging ₹5 as packaging charges costs Barista ₹500
For charging ₹5 as “packaging charges” on a take-away order of a cup of hot chocolate, the Sector-35 outlet of Barista Coffee Company Limited will have to pay a compensation of ₹500 to a Sector 69 resident, apart from refunding the packaging charges. After payment, Pancy Singh Soni, who had moved the consumer commission seeking directions to the coffee company to stop the illegal and unfair trade practice realised she was charged ₹5 as packaging charges, which was justified as “strictly under the rules of the company” by an employee.
-
HC stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Janta Colony
In a setback to Chandigarh administration's plan of making the city slum-free by May end, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed the demolition notices put up at Janta Colony in Sector 25 for May 15. The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra acted on the plea of one Davinder and nine others, who are residents of the colony.
-
IPS officer Hemant Kalson suspended after two assault FIRs in a day
Booked for misbehaving with a nurse at the Panchkula civil hospital on May 8, Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson is in dock again for two cases of assault, this time in Pinjore. Kalson, who holds the charge of IG (Home Guard), Haryana Police, was booked twice on Thursday, first for beating up a shopkeeper and then a constable at the Pinjore police station. The shopkeeper alleged that Kalson came in a car with a woman.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics