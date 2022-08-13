Sun comes out to play in Chandigarh, mercury rises by 5°C

After receiving 5.3 mm rain on Thursday, the city remained dry on Friday and with the sun intermittently coming out throughout the day, the maximum temperature increased by around 5 degrees, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As the city is likely to receive light rain in the coming days, the maximum temperature is unlikely to rise further. As per IMD officials, the monsoon trough is not aligned properly with the city, which is why the city has received lesser rain in August as compared to July. It is expected that the situation will improve next week. Since the onset of the monsoon in June, the city has received 584.1 mm rain, which is 5.8% in excess.

The maximum temperature rose from 30.4°C on Thursday to 35.8°C on Friday, 3.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose slightly from 25°C to 25.1°C, 1.6 degree above normal. Humidity stayed between 53% and 89%. Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 30°C and 35°C, while the night temperature will be around 25°C.

