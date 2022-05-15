Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sunil Jakhar bore brunt of Congress’ caste-religion-based politics: AAP

AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Congress divides people to get votes, and today that resulted in the resignation of their former state president Sunil Jakhar
Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar fell victim to the Congress party’s caste-religion-based politics. (PTI)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar fell victim to the Congress party’s caste-religion-based politics.

“The Congress divides people to get votes, and today that resulted in the resignation of their former state president,” said AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang at a press conference here, calling Jakhar is a highly respected leader.

He alleged that the Congress has always pursued power through caste and religion-based politics, separating the people. “Today, Jakhar has to bear the brunt of the poor politics of Congress,” he added.

