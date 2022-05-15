Sunil Jakhar bore brunt of Congress’ caste-religion-based politics: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar fell victim to the Congress party’s caste-religion-based politics.

“The Congress divides people to get votes, and today that resulted in the resignation of their former state president,” said AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang at a press conference here, calling Jakhar is a highly respected leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that the Congress has always pursued power through caste and religion-based politics, separating the people. “Today, Jakhar has to bear the brunt of the poor politics of Congress,” he added.