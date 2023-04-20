SC collegium recommends justice MS Ramachandra Rao as Himachal HC chief justice

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao as chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

In the resolution, which was published on the Supreme Court website, the collegium comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph states, “In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation has been held with the consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain the suitability of Mr Justice M S Ramachandra Rao for appointment as Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. The consultee-judge/s have concurred with the proposed appointment.”

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao is currently a judge in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The office of chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court has been lying vacant since the retirement of Justice Amjad A Sayed in January this year. Justice Sabina was appointed to the office, but retired on Thursday. Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan will take over as the acting chief justice.

Ramachandra Rao was appointed as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court on June 29, 2012. After the bifurcation of the state, he opted for Telangana as his parent high court. He was transferred as a judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana on October 12, 2021 where he is currently a judge.

“He is the senior-most among puisne judges originating from the high court for the State of Telangana. The State of Telangana has no representation among chief justices of the high courts. Justice MS Ramachandra Rao has acquired experience of dispensing justice in two High Courts,” the collegium noted in its resolution.