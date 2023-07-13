SC collegium reiterates transfer of 3 HC judges ignoring their representations

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday resolved to reiterate its recommendations for transferring three judges of different high courts notwithstanding their representations for choice posting.

A view of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi. (File photo)

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, recommended the transfer of Delhi HC judge Justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta HC. Justice Kanth had made a representation on July 7, 2023 requesting for a transfer to the Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan HC, or a court in any of the neighbouring states.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the collegium consulted one of the judges of the Supreme Court, who being conversant with the affairs of the Delhi HC, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer. “We have carefully gone through the request made by Justice Gaurang Kanth in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. The collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him,” the collegium stated.

In another decision, the collegium reiterated its recommendation to transfer Allahabad HC judge Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh to the Kerala HC for better administration of justice. Justice Singh had submitted a representation on July 11, 2023 and requested for transfer to nearby states such as the HCs of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, MP or Rajasthan.

In the third decision, the collegium resolved to reiterate its recommendation to transfer Punjab and Haryana HC judge Justice Manoj Bajaj to the Allahabad HC. Justice Bajaj had submitted a representation for allowing him to continue at the Punjab and Haryana HC. “We have carefully gone through the request made by Justice Bajaj and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof.” The collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated July 5, 2023, to transfer Justice Manoj Bajaj to the high court of Judicature at Allahabad,” the collegium said.

