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Surcharge on heavy industrial water users fetches Punjab govt 110 crore

With these funds, tertiary water channels are being developed, and so far 8 lakh hectares of agriculture land have been covered by laying underground pipelines

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:10 am IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
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The Punjab Water Regulatory and Development Authority (PWRDA) has generated nearly 110 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year by imposing a surcharge on 1,733 industrial units consuming 3lakh litres of water every month, officials said.

The industries brought under the Punjab water regulatory and development authority ambit are bottling plants, distilleries, paper units, textile and dyeing units and sugar mills. (Mint file photo)

The industries brought under the PWRDA ambit are bottling plants, distilleries, paper units, textile and dyeing units and sugar mills.

“Similarly, a sum of 116 crore was generated in the 2024-25 financial year when the authority started collecting the revenue from industrial users. Nearly 500 more industrial units are in the pipeline, which will bring more revenue for the authority,” said Rajesh Vashisht, PWRDA’s technical adviser.

Vashisht added that the revenue generated is being spent on the conservation of sub-soil and surface water.

“The funds generated go into the state treasury and soil and water conservation and water resources departments, and the Punjab water resources management and development corporation uses these funds for water conservation works,” he said.

With these funds, tertiary water channels are being developed, and so far 8 lakh hectares of agriculture land have been covered by laying underground pipelines, Vashisht said.

Present chairman VK Singh said that PWRDA is starting two projects each in Mohali and Ludhiana to conserve flood water, and pilots are underway in the 18 clusters of Sunam and Barnala blocks to regulate usage of water for irrigating paddy fields, and this has helped save 25-30% water.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Surcharge on heavy industrial water users fetches Punjab govt 110 crore
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Surcharge on heavy industrial water users fetches Punjab govt 110 crore
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