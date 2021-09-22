Surya Kiran air show at Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake today to mark 50th year of victory in 1971 war

The Chandigarh Air Force Station will be organising in association with the administration of the Union territory an air show on Wednesday (September 22) evening at the Sukhna Lake. The hour-long event, being held on the occasion of the Swarnim Vijay Diwas (50th year of victory) of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, will see the participation of the Surya Kirans and other aircraft to observe the country's historic victory on the battlefield. In the coming days, celebrations and air shows will be held across other parts of the country as well, according to a report.

The 12 Wing Air Force Station in Chandigarh has over the years become one of the most significant bases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), equipped with the latest fighter jets and other aero-warfare gear. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team – formally known as the ‘Formation Aerobatics Units’ of the IAF – is equipped with state-of-the-art Hawk aircraft built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team, which carries the motto “Always the best”, will be undertaking low-level displays over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh this evening; the event is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm. Earlier last week on Saturday, the Surya Kiran team held similar displays over Jalandhar, and is also slated to carry out another show at Srinagar on September 26 (Sunday), as well as over the Hindon airbase and Pune on October 16.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, officials familiar with planning the mega-event informed last week that the programme on Wednesday will be free of charge and open to all. Although people are being cordially invited to witness the event from the walking track of Sukhna Lake, no admission will be provided without face masks; in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols currently in place across the country. People have also been advised to witness the show from their rooftops, wherever possible.

The Chandigarh Police have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour during the event. The air show can also be viewed @suryakiran_iaf on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.