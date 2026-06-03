Suspended Congress MLA Renu Bala announces support for CM Saini’s development programme

Months after her suspension from the Congress, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala announced that her supporters in Yamunanagar stand with her. She stated that local party workers are excited to participate in chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s development programme in the district.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to chair a public event in Saraswati Nagar block of Yamunanagar on June 5, where he will inaugurate several development projects and later address a gathering. (File)

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The CM is scheduled to chair a public event in Saraswati Nagar block of Yamunanagar on June 5, where he will inaugurate several development projects and later address a gathering.

The Congress had on April 16 suspended five Haryana MLAs, Shalley Chaudhary (Naraingarh), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Jarnail Singh (Ratia), Mohammad Ilyas (Punhana), and Mohammad Israil (Hathin), from the primary membership of the party for allegedly cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The legislators were accused of casting vote in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal during the biennial elections held on March 16 in Chandigarh.

Later, the MLAs, including Bala, had denied the allegations and some of them started getting closer to the state BJP leadership.

Bala, a close associate of Sirsa MLA Kumari Selja, had said that she voted in favour of the party’s official candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh, as per the party’s directive.

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{{^usCountry}} The MLA said that she had shown her ballot paper to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was authorised to verify votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MLA said that she had shown her ballot paper to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was authorised to verify votes. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at a gathering at Bilaspur rest house on Monday, Bala repeated that she did nothing wrong and has rather worked to make the Congress stronger.

“For the last one month whatever happened is before the public but they are still with me. The workers are excited for CM Nayab Saini’s scheduled event in Saraswati Nagar on June 5, where he will inaugurate an animal hospital,” she said.

“We will put forward the demands and problems of our constituency before the chief minister, for which I’m sure he will work and ensure the welfare of the citizens of my constituency,” she added.

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Earlier on Sunday, she also held a meeting of the sarpanches of Bilaspur Block—which falls under her constituency.

She said that the village heads have expressed their complete faith in the ongoing development works and public-welfare policies, pledging their full support to them.

“The sarpanches unitedly affirmed that they stand firmly alongside me to advance the holistic development of the region and promote public-interest initiatives, and that they will continue to extend their cooperation and support to his leadership in the future. They expressed confidence that under the MLA’s guidance the pace of development in the region would accelerate further,” the MLA said.