Suspended for ‘casteist’ remark, Haryana power body engineer ends life; note blames IAS officer

An under-suspension superintending engineer (SE) of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), Sonepat circle, died, apparently by suicide, inside his car near DAV Public School in Karnal’s Sector 9 on Monday. The 58-year-old was due to retire on the same day.

File representative image: The preliminary probe suggests that he consumed some poisonous substance, police said (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters, his younger daughter said he had been under mental pressure since the video went viral. The family said he left home around 7 am, telling them that he was going to submit his last letter to senior officials. Later, the family found his car parked near a school, where he was found unconscious. He was taken to a hospital near ITI Chowk, where he was declared dead.

The preliminary probe suggests that he consumed some poisonous substance, police said, adding that a post-mortem examination would determine the cause of death.

Three-page note blames IAS officer

A three-page suicide note, a portion of which was handwritten and signed by him, was found in which the deceased blamed an IAS officer and his colleagues—including several SEs, XENs and SDOs—alleging caste-based discrimination and harassment as the reasons behind his extreme step. HT has a copy of the note.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In April, he was suspended after a video allegedly showing him making derogatory remarks against the Jat community went viral. The social media video led to protests by various Jat bodies, following which he held a press conference in Karnal. He claimed that the video had been selectively edited and taken out of context. He maintained that the statement was made during an informal gathering at the DC camp office, where members of the Jat community were also present. Later, formal complaints were also filed against him with the chief minister, the managing director of the power corporation and the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, he was suspended after a video allegedly showing him making derogatory remarks against the Jat community went viral. The social media video led to protests by various Jat bodies, following which he held a press conference in Karnal. He claimed that the video had been selectively edited and taken out of context. He maintained that the statement was made during an informal gathering at the DC camp office, where members of the Jat community were also present. Later, formal complaints were also filed against him with the chief minister, the managing director of the power corporation and the police. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the note, the deceased wrote that the videos were secretly recorded by two officials with the intention of inciting a particular community against him and creating a situation that could potentially lead to disturbance, violence or a breach of peace.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the viral videos were doctored/manipulated and had not been sent to any forensic laboratory for examination. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

SP Narender Bijarniya did not respond to calls. Officials familiar with the matter said an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered on the complaint of his wife. The family refused to take the body for the last rites after the autopsy, demanding a copy of the FIR listing the sections invoked and the names of the accused.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290