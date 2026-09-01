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Suspended for ‘casteist’ remark, Haryana power body engineer ends life; note blames IAS officer

Speaking to reporters, his younger daughter said he had been under mental pressure since a video went viral.

Updated on: Sep 1, 2026, 08:23:09 IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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An under-suspension superintending engineer (SE) of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), Sonepat circle, died, apparently by suicide, inside his car near DAV Public School in Karnal’s Sector 9 on Monday. The 58-year-old was due to retire on the same day.

File representative image: The preliminary probe suggests that he consumed some poisonous substance, police said (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
File representative image: The preliminary probe suggests that he consumed some poisonous substance, police said (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Speaking to reporters, his younger daughter said he had been under mental pressure since the video went viral. The family said he left home around 7 am, telling them that he was going to submit his last letter to senior officials. Later, the family found his car parked near a school, where he was found unconscious. He was taken to a hospital near ITI Chowk, where he was declared dead.

The preliminary probe suggests that he consumed some poisonous substance, police said, adding that a post-mortem examination would determine the cause of death.

Three-page note blames IAS officer

A three-page suicide note, a portion of which was handwritten and signed by him, was found in which the deceased blamed an IAS officer and his colleagues—including several SEs, XENs and SDOs—alleging caste-based discrimination and harassment as the reasons behind his extreme step. HT has a copy of the note.

In the note, the deceased wrote that the videos were secretly recorded by two officials with the intention of inciting a particular community against him and creating a situation that could potentially lead to disturbance, violence or a breach of peace.

He said the viral videos were doctored/manipulated and had not been sent to any forensic laboratory for examination. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

SP Narender Bijarniya did not respond to calls. Officials familiar with the matter said an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered on the complaint of his wife. The family refused to take the body for the last rites after the autopsy, demanding a copy of the FIR listing the sections invoked and the names of the accused.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, agriculture, health, railways and migration for northern Haryana districts. He has a special interest for heritage and human interest stories. He has reported extensively on farmer's agitation against the agricultural laws.

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