Police arrested one of three accused persons after an SUV evaded a security checkpoint on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district early Friday, prompting police to open fire on it, officials said.

The incident comes at a time when the Amarnath Yatra is underway and a high alert has been sounded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrested accused has been identified as Altaf Mohammad, son of Barkat Ali, a resident of Krimchi, Mansar in Udhampur district.

The incident took place around 3.30am when the Scorpio SUV (JK-02AK-1743) was travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu. Police personnel deployed at the Chanderkote security checkpoint signalled the vehicle to stop, but the driver sped away, they said.

“Police fired three rounds after the driver ignored signals to stop. The vehicle sped towards Nashri. It was found abandoned at Dalwas. Police, CRPF and Army have launched a search operation for the occupants, who most likely are suspected to be smugglers,” said a police officer.

The incident comes at a time when the Amarnath Yatra is underway and a high alert has been sounded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the vehicle was signalled to stop for checking, but the driver deliberately ignored the naka, accelerated, and attempted to run over the personnel with the intent to kill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the vehicle was signalled to stop for checking, but the driver deliberately ignored the naka, accelerated, and attempted to run over the personnel with the intent to kill. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Sensing an imminent threat to the lives of the security personnel, a cop fired three warning shots from his service rifle. Despite strenuous efforts, the driver along with his associates managed to escape from the spot,” the officer said.

Police said that after the incident, a manhunt was launched to trace the vehicle and apprehend the accused, leading to Altaf’s arrest. They added that while no terror angle has emerged in the investigation, the vehicle was being used for bovine smuggling.

Police registered the first information report (FIR) under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chanderkote police station and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}