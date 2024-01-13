Suyyash’s tonne puts Goa in control against Chandigarh at Ranji Trophy

A stellar century from Suyash Prabhudesai, who posted 124, helped hosts Goa to lay a strong foundation of 267/3 against Chandigarh on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match being played at Porvorim on Friday. Goa had won the toss and opted to bat first against Chandigarh at the Ranji Trophy encounter. (HT FIle)

Goa won the toss and opted to bat first. Arpit Singh posted the first wicket to the visitors by dismissing Ishaan Gadekar, who was sitting pretty at 45 off 79 at the time.

Later, Siddharth and Suyash steadied the innings, taking the team’s score forward with a big 149-run partnership. Rajangad, however, was successful in halting the charge by dismissing Siddharth at 77 with Goa’s team score of 228/2.

Thereafter, the new batsman on crease, Snehal Kauthankar, went cheaply for six runs. It was Jagjit Singh Sandhu who put the visitors in control as the scoreboard began to look less intimidating with 250 runs for three dismissals.

Suyyash, however, stepped up in the nick of time and scored his tonne to shift the momentum once again.

By the end of the day, he remained unbeaten at 124 runs. Also on the crease was RA Tripathi, who had added 12 runs to Goa’s total score before the stumps were drawn.

In another match being played at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur between Punjab and Railways, only 34 overs were played due to bad light.

Railways were 118/3 when the play stopped due to bad light. Pratham Singh was unbeaten on 50.

Brief ScoresIn Porvorim: Goa 267/3; 90 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 124 batting, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 77; Raj Bawa 1/36) versus Chandigarh.

In Chandigarh: Railways 118/3; 34 overs (Pratham Singh 50 batting; Baltej Singh 1/26) versus Punjab.