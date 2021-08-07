Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Svamitva scheme: Govt extends project to give proprietary rights to villagers

The scheme, called ‘mission lal lakeer’ in the state, will give integrated property validation solution to rural dwellers
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The scheme, called ‘mission lal lakeer’ in Punjab, will give integrated property validation solution to rural dwellers. (HT File)

After a drone survey in villages of Gurdaspur district for giving proprietary rights to dwellers inside ‘lal dora’, the Punjab revenue department has decided to take the project to five other districts, namely Fazilka, Bathinda, Barnala, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The project is part of Centre’s ‘Survey of Villages for Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Area’ (Svamitva) scheme, called ‘mission lal lakeer’ in the state. Svamitva scheme is a central government scheme that will provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

This was a long pending demand of the rural dwellers to prepare a detailed inventory of all kinds of properties within the ‘lal lakeer’ and give the ownership rights so that villagers can monetise their immovable assets.

Under the pilot project in Gurdaspur, 1,225 villages were to be surveyed. So far, drone survey has been completed in 206 villages and maps of 165 villages have been verified and sent back to Survey of India, the national mapping agency (NMA). Objections have been invited by displaying maps in 12 villages. There are 12,500 villages in the state and all will be covered under the Svamitva scheme.

“Already work is at an advanced stage in Gurdaspur and we hope to start issuing property cards to the dwellers within a month,” said additional chief secretary Ravneet Kaur.

The Survey of India has been asked to deploy drone teams in five districts in August. In July, Punjab’s rural development and panchayats department had signed a MoU with Survey of India to carry out drone-based mapping of rural habituated areas.

“This will also help in resolving property-related disputes, besides enabling creation better panchayat development plans,” said a state government officer, adding that once the inventory is completed, ownership documents will be prepared. Under the scheme, 12 continuously operating reference stations (CORS) have been set up in the state.

State revenue department, the nodal agency for ‘mission lal lakeer’, has constituted a state-level steering committee led by the chief secretary, district-level monitoring committees headed by the deputy commissioners and implementation committees led by the sub-divisional magistrates.

