Swachh Survekshan 2021: Ludhiana slips five spots, ranked 39th out of 48 cities

Ludhiana was judged in the category of cities with a population of 10 lakh and above; last year, it stood at the 34th place in Swachh Survekshan
The Ludhiana municipal corporation has secured zero marks for garbage-free certification, in the Swachh Survekshan 2021. (HT File)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Despite tall claims made by the civic body of promoting cleanliness in the city, Ludhiana municipal corporation has slipped five spots in Swachh Survekshan 2021, securing the 39th rank out of the 48 cities having a population of 10 lakh and above. Last year, the city, known as an industrial hub and being developed as a smart city, was ranked at 34th out of 47 cities covered under the national government cleanliness survey.

The results were announced by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs on Saturday. Though, the city’s score is more than the national and state average, it has still not been able to live up to its last year’s achievement.

The cities were judged on the basis of three parameters, including service-level progress, citizens’ voice and certification. Service-level progress includes segregation of waste and disposal. Citizens’ voice includes feedback and participation of the public, while certification includes open defecation-free and garbage-free city certification.

Of the total 6,000 marks, Ludhiana scored 3,229.81 against the national average of 2,072 and state average of 2,562.

In service-level progress, the city scored 1,725.97 out of 2,400. In the citizens’ voice, the civic body has scored 1,203.84 of 1,800 marks, while only 300 marks have been scored out of 1,800 under certification. The MC has secured zero marks for garbage-free certification.

No award this year

Last year, Ludhiana also bagged the ‘Best big city in innovation and best practices’ award under the Survekshan but this time, it hasn’t received any award. Other urban local bodies, including Moga and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), have bagged awards under different categories.

Amritsar surpasses Ludhiana

Amritsar surpassed Ludhiana city by bagging the 34th position in Survekshan 2021. Amritsar was at the 39th position last year, a spot which Ludhiana is at this time. Amritsar has secured 3, 434.53 marks in Survekshan 2021. Indore remained at the first position in the country for the fifth time in a row with 5,618.14 marks and Chandigarh bagged the 16th rank in the national cleanliness survey with 4,277.29 marks.

