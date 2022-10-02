Swachh Survekshan: Ludhiana’s ranking takes a hit

The industrial hub of the state, Ludhiana continued to lag behind in the ‘Swachhta’ ranking and has been ranked 40 out of 45 cities with a population of above 10 lakh participating in the ‘Swachh Survekshan - 2022 (national cleanliness survey). Last year, the city secured 39th position out of 48 cities under this category.

The results of the survekshan were announced by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Saturday. Under the category of cities with over 10 lakh population, two cities from the state participated, Amritsar and Ludhiana. Amritsar stood first in the state by securing the 32nd position and Ludhiana remained second. Last year too, Amritsar had stood first in the state with 34th rank.

Ludhiana secured 3005.7 marks out of the total 7,500, while Amritsar secured 4,069.77 marks.

One of the MC officials requesting anonymity stated that Ludhiana struggled due to improper functioning of sewer treatment plants (STP) and failure of the MC in solid waste management. Ludhiana could not secure ODF++ certification due to improper functioning of STPs. Further bioremediation of legacy has also not been started by the MC yet.

On the other hand, Amritsar has ODF++ certification and bioremediation of legacy waste has also commenced in the holy city.

MC announces brand ambassadors to promote ‘swachhta’

Hoping to perform better in the Swachh Survekshan-2023, the MC has announced brand ambassadors to promote ‘swachhta’. These include Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar, Onkar Singh Pahwa, Satyan Bhatia, Gurbhajan Singh Gill, Maneet Deewan, Gursahib Singh, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhiana Shahi Imam, Gauravdeep Singh, Hobby Dhaliwal, Mridula Jain, Dr Anil Sharma, Sehajpreet Singh Mangat, Dr Nirmal Jaura and Sahanu Jain.

The authorities stated that bioremediation of legacy waste in the city is also expected to start this month, which will improve the city’s ranking in the next cleanliness survey.