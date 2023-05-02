Ludhiana Two swindlers held for duping Daba shopkeeper

Two swindlers were arrested on Tuesday by Daba police for a duping shopkeeper of 20 LEDs. As per police, the accused and first met in jail and formed a gang.

As per police, the accused were planning to sell the LEDs for money. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused placed an order of 20 LEDs over phone and asked the shopkeepers to deliver them to an address in Daba. After receiving the order in an auto-rickshaw, the accused escaped without making payments.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh alias Mintu of Mohalla Preet Nagar and Jaswinder Singh alias Lucky alias Chamkila of Mohalla Chet Singh Nagar. Police recovered 20 LEDs, one scooter and one bike from their possession. The police suspect that woman might also be involved in the crime.

Assistant commissioner of police Sandeep Wadhera said that a Sandeep Kumar of Hari Enclave in Haibowal filed a complaint that he owns an electronic shop in Salem Tabri. On March 28, a woman called him and said that her company wanted to buy 20 LEDs. She asked him to send the LEDs to an address near Nirmal palace in Daba and said ensured payment on delivery. The shopkeeper sent the LEDs an auto-rickshaw.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On receiving the LEDs, one of the accused asked auto driver to follow him, saying that he will pay at his office. However, he fled en-route. When the auto driver returned to the address he had delivered the LEDs at, he found them missing as well. The phone number given by the accused was switched off.

Sub-inspector Kulvir Singh, station house officer at Daba police station, said that an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 379 (punishment for theft) and 120 B (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused on April 30. The police scanned footage from CCTVs in the area and identified the accused.

As per police, the accused were planning to sell the LEDs for money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kulvir added that Arvinder Singh, the brains behind the operation, is facing trial in two cases of cheating and while Jaswinder Singh has two cases, including rape and fraud, against him.

The police suspect that they have duped more shopkeepers and are trying trace their woman aide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON